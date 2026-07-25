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WHCA dinner returns this weekend under heightened security after April shooting

NPR | By David Folkenflik,
Scott Simon
Published July 25, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

The annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, postponed after a shooting on April 25, took place Friday night.

Copyright 2026 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.