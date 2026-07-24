Battling screen addiction with 3 simple habits

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Rethinking addiction in the age of Ozempic

Many people say they feel addicted to their devices. Journalist Nayeema Raza says three pre-internet habits could help us slow down and break the screen cycle.

About Nayeema Raza

Nayeema Raza is a journalist, filmmaker and host of the podcast, Smart Girl Dumb Questions. Her work explores the intersection of media, culture and power. She is a part-time lecturer of international and public affairs at Columbia University.

Web Resources

Related TED Talk: An Internet without screens might look like this

Related TED Talk: The clever trick used by sports betting apps



Copyright 2026 NPR