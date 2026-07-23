Art crawl showcases the creative side of Tri-Main

From Buffalo Arts Studio to Squeaky Wheel to the many artists who call the former manufacturing plant home, the Tri-Main Center has become a hub for creativity. Visitors can a taste for themselves Friday during the first Tri-Main Center Art Crawl. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Where else can you get music, art, poetry?” Said one of the organizers, Lauren McLaughlin, Operations Manager at Buffalo Arts Studio. “All for free.”

McLaughlin says the night will feature “four exhibitions, 40 artists’ studios and three sets of live music.”

Opportunities include a glimpse at the new space that houses Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center, and Eat Off Art, the collaborative developed by artists Edreys and Alexa Wajed. Attendees will be given a “passport” to be stamped at each location. The fully-stamped document can be exchanged for a free drink at Buffalo Arts Studio.

“See some cool art and then head out on your way,” said Sydney O’Shei, Special Events and Development Coordinator at Buffalo Arts Studio.

“We’re done at eight o’clock and then you have plenty of time to do the rest of your plans, so it’s a great way to start the night.”