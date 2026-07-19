© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Network improving outcomes for new moms and their babies

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published July 19, 2026 at 9:47 AM EDT
Banner shows three babies gazing at the camera under the banner of the Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network.
bppn.org

“Our goal is to ensure every mom has a healthy baby and that fathers are involved in their children’s lives,” said LuAnne Brown, President and CEO of the Buffalo Prenatal- Perinatal Network.  

Keeping tabs on expected mothers, making sure they get to doctor’s appointments are part of their work.  

“The national average for postpartum visits is 58 percent,” Brown said. For women in Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network programs that number rises to “85 to 95 percent.”  

With a focus on “high risk” neighborhoods, the organization is constructed to build connections. The majority of Brown’s staff is either Black or Hispanic. Thirty-five percent speak Spanish. Twelve percent are former program participants. 

The spotlight will be on that work during their annual fundraiser “Great Baby Beginnings,” Wednesday, July 22 at Wurlitzer Events.  Dinner, drinks and awards are part of the evening’s itinerary. 

A connection to a Buffalo celebrity will also be up for grabs in a silent auction.  Bidders will vie for dinner for 10 at Hutch’s hosted by actor Bill Fichtner, “my brother’s roommate at Brockport,” Brown shared.
Tags
WBFO News
Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
See stories by Jay Moran