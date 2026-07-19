Network improving outcomes for new moms and their babies

“Our goal is to ensure every mom has a healthy baby and that fathers are involved in their children’s lives,” said LuAnne Brown, President and CEO of the Buffalo Prenatal- Perinatal Network.

Keeping tabs on expected mothers, making sure they get to doctor’s appointments are part of their work.

“The national average for postpartum visits is 58 percent,” Brown said. For women in Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network programs that number rises to “85 to 95 percent.”

With a focus on “high risk” neighborhoods, the organization is constructed to build connections. The majority of Brown’s staff is either Black or Hispanic. Thirty-five percent speak Spanish. Twelve percent are former program participants.

The spotlight will be on that work during their annual fundraiser “Great Baby Beginnings,” Wednesday, July 22 at Wurlitzer Events. Dinner, drinks and awards are part of the evening’s itinerary.

A connection to a Buffalo celebrity will also be up for grabs in a silent auction. Bidders will vie for dinner for 10 at Hutch’s hosted by actor Bill Fichtner, “my brother’s roommate at Brockport,” Brown shared.