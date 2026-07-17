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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs an Executive Order to create the nation’s first moratorium on new hyper scale data centers on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. during an event in Brooklyn. The governor touted the measure as establishing the strongest standards for data center development and creating a blueprint to support localities.
Susan Watts
/
Office of the Governor
Gov. Kathy Hochul signs an Executive Order to create the nation’s first moratorium on new hyper scale data centers on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. during an event in Brooklyn. The governor touted the measure as establishing the strongest standards for data center development and creating a blueprint to support localities.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order pausing development of large new data centers in the state for up to a year. She said it’s an important step in moving ahead with new technology in a smart way.

But business groups said the pause sends a bad signal about economic growth. And labor unions say this will cost jobs.

A past DWI arrest of a Hudson Valley congressman is resurfacing in a middle of one of the closely watched races in the country.

And Hochul has opened up a wide fundraising lead over her Republican opponent, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. Some of her biggest contributors include Terry and Kim Pegula, the owners of the Buffalo Bills.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King