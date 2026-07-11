With the white nationalist group Patriot Front, what you see is not what you get

The sight of hundreds of masked men roaming the streets of Washington, D.C., on July Fourth weekend, wearing khakis, blue shirts and uniform patches, was chilling to some of the city's residents.

For many Americans, it was the first they heard about Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization that was born out of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va. A now-viral Reuters photo prompted reflections on the experience of a lone African American woman who was photographed in a Metro subway car, surrounded by white supremacists.

The planned demonstration of force was timed to bring a fringe group of extremists into public view as the nation marked 250 years of its independence. Indeed, the stunt succeeded in earning the group media coverage across mainstream outlets, amplifying its brand and potential to reach new recruits. On this occasion, the members refrained from engaging in violence and property damage, projecting an image of law-abiding, orderly activism.

But those who are closely familiar with Patriot Front's history and operations warn: Don't believe what you see.

"That is not who they are in private," said Len Kamdang, director of the Criminal Justice Project at the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. "Although they were on their best behavior [last] weekend, this is a dangerous group that commits acts of violence all over the country."

Patriot Front's history of violence and property damage

Kamdang's organization sued members of Patriot Front for vandalizing a public mural dedicated to the tennis legend and Black activist Arthur Ashe in Richmond, Va., in 2021. Ashe, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1985, was born in Richmond and his legacy is a continuing source of pride to members of that community.

"A couple of Patriot Front members showed up under cover of night and vandalized the mural," Kamdang said. "They painted white stencils all over. … They literally tried to whitewash him and they put their symbols of hate all over — their stencils, their slogans. And all the while they were caught on video. And that video leaked using some of the most horrible language that you can imagine."

In many jurisdictions, law enforcement can seek additional hate crime charges or sentencing enhancements in cases where illegal acts appear to have been motivated by racial bias. But in this case, Kamdang said, Patriot Front members faced no criminal charges and their identities were only revealed when online activists later infiltrated the group and leaked internal records.

In another civil case, Patriot Front was ordered to pay almost $2.76 million to an African American musician whom they assaulted in Boston in 2022, at another July flash rally they staged. Despite a police detective concluding that the attack "appeared to be more likely than not motivated in whole or in part by Anti-Black bias," nobody was criminally prosecuted.

Neo-Nazi ideology in patriotic colors

In 2020, Kristofer Goldsmith said that a fellow veteran invited him to partner up on infiltrating Patriot Front. Goldsmith, who later established the Task Force Butler Institute to recruit Army veterans to counter fascist groups through open source online research, was not closely familiar with the group at the time.

"Frankly, when my friend used the term 'neo-Nazi,' I thought he was using hyperbole," Goldsmith said. "It wasn't until I saw them doing things like debating the merits of national socialism versus fascism versus monarchy that I truly understood that neo-Nazi was not hyperbole, that these people actually praise Hitler. … These people have dedicated their lives to promoting white nationalist, fascist and genocidal ideology."

Patriot Front's founder, Thomas Rousseau, was formerly a leader of a group called Vanguard America, which was prominent in planning and a presence at the 2017 Unite the Right rally. That gathering, the largest public white nationalist event in generations, turned fatal when one extremist drove a car through a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer. Ultimately, Goldsmith said that rally further smeared public perception of the white nationalist movement as violent and un-American — lessons that Rousseau took to heart.

"Rousseau needed to rebrand Vanguard America," Goldsmith said. "So he basically stole all of its assets, its digital assets … and made it into Patriot Front and literally painted everything in red, white and blue so that it would be more attractive."

The group has also shown up at natural disaster sites, namely in Central Texas last summer, ostensibly to assist local residents. Goldsmith said these missions and the group's outward aesthetic are meant to project an idea of patriotism and service. He said the group maintains a strict code of conduct. Among other things, they do not display swastikas or give Hitler salutes in public.

"The goal of their propaganda, of their public actions like this, is to beat MAGA and conservatives and Republicans into defending them and to saying, 'I don't see anything wrong with this group. They clearly love America,'" he said.

Patriot Front described as a "cult" and a "pyramid scheme"

The show of force in D.C. has raised questions about the group's financing, and whether members' travel was sponsored by outside individuals or groups. In fact, Goldsmith and Kamdang said that members of Patriot Front appear almost entirely to shoulder the cost of operations and Rousseau's lifestyle. They said it's most likely that those who traveled to D.C. had to cover their costs themselves.

"All of them funnel resources to the top," Kamdang explained about the group's general financial structure. "In order to be a Patriot Front member, you have to engage in acts of what they call 'activism.' And usually what that means is vandalism: putting up banners, spreading the slogans of hate all over the country. And in order to do that, they will have stickers, stencils, branding. All of that has to be approved from the top down, and all of it has to be purchased from the top down. So all the members who do this multiple times a month send cash to Thomas Rousseau for essentially stickers and stencils."

Goldsmith said that from his time infiltrating the group, the costs could run up to hundreds of dollars a month per member. Kamdang, who said that attorneys are actively seeking to collect judgment in the settlement over the Arthur Ashe mural, noted that Rousseau appears not to hold any additional paying jobs.

"This seems to be what he's doing full time," Kamdang said. "So he appears to be being propped up full time by his members."

Goldsmith likened the financial operation to a pyramid scheme. But he said even more substantial than the financial investment that Patriot Front members are required to make to retain membership is the control they give up over their time and personal choices.

"I describe it as a cult, not to be offensive, but because it is like Rousseau needs to have complete control of all of his members," Goldsmith said. "[The group] requires its members to give up all of their lives, all of their relationships. All of their priorities in life need to be focused towards growing the organization or continuing the organization [and] enriching its leadership. So, it's costly."

NPR reached out to Patriot Front for comment. The group did not respond by deadline.

Goldsmith also noted that Rousseau often gives lengthy speeches that members are expected to listen to, via online platforms.

To Kamdang, the publicity that Patriot Front earned through the group's D.C. stunt presents a danger: It amplified a presentation of the group that was deliberately crafted to make Patriot Front appear orderly and patriotic.

"I think the reason why it got a lot of attention is because Patriot Front was very careful in their language," he said. "They try to mask their replacement theory, the white supremacy and in 'Americana' terms and patriotism. But that is not who these guys are."

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