© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How much water do AI data centers use?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 10, 2026 at 11:55 AM EDT

Most Americans oppose the construction of artificial intelligence data centers, in part because they require a lot of water to cool down servers that generate heat.

But how much water do they really use, especially when compared to agriculture? Could data centers strain water supply in arid places where it’s already tight?

Host Peter O’Dowd gets to the bottom of the issue with Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom