BTPM CLASSICAL OPEN HOUSE

Celebrate the Station’s 50th Anniversary

BTPM Classical is celebrating music to your ears for 50 years and everyone is invited! On Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the station is holding a very special Open House in honor of its upcoming 50th anniversary.

This free event is open to all ages and will feature live performances throughout the building, guided tours, a chance to meet your favorite Classical hosts and to learn about other classical music-related organizations in the Buffalo area.

The celebration will also offer a drive-up service where experts will help attendees stream their favorite BTPM stations in their vehicles and a help desk service where digital experts will demonstrate how to find and save all BTPM stations on popular devices including Amazon Alexa and Echo, Google Nest, smartphones, tablets, TVs and smart speakers.

“This event is a chance for our audience to visit our studios and stations and experience all BTPM Classical has contributed for half a century.” said BTPM President and CEO Tom Calderone. “From the performances to the guided tours to our Help Desk, where Classical fans can learn about all the ways that they can listen to BTPM Classical outside of traditional radio.”

“Most of the BTPM Classical hosts will attend the Open House and there is much excitement for this upcoming event around the station. It’s not every day that our on-air personalities interact directly with the Classical audience," said BTPM Classical Midday Host and Producer Marty Wimmer. “We will be featuring a dedicated Meet the Hosts area at the Open House, where attendees are encouraged to mingle with their favorite on-air personalities. Don’t be shy — everyone is excited to see you!"

Featured performances include Queen City Strings, Stephen Guerra, Richie English, Mark Swarts, and pianist Ivan Docenko, who will play throughout the day. For the full lineup and more information visit our website.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.