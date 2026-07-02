© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How 'heartland rock' became one of America's most misunderstood genres

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 2, 2026 at 11:53 AM EDT
Singer John Cougar Mellencamp waves to the crowd in Chillicothe, Mo., as he arrives on stage to perform at the farmer's rally, May 7, 1986. (AP Photo)
AP Photo
Singer John Cougar Mellencamp waves to the crowd in Chillicothe, Mo., as he arrives on stage to perform at the farmer's rally, May 7, 1986. (AP Photo)

In the 1980s, a brand of “heartland rock” by artists like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty and John Mellencamp took over American pop culture.

But as music journalist Erin Osmon explains to Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan, many of their most famous songs, from “Born in the U.S.A” to “Pink Houses,” became commercialized and misunderstood. It’s the subject of Osmon’s new book, “Won’t Back Down: Heartland Rock and the Fight for America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom