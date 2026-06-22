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Who's regulating artificial intelligence?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 22, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT

Innovation in artificial intelligence may be outpacing the government’s ability to regulate it.

That’s one conclusion some in the field are drawing from an episode earlier this month, when the Trump administration suddenly blocked access to Anthropic’s most advanced AI models over cybersecurity concerns.

Critics say the emergency intervention shows there’s no clear process for oversight. It also raises the question of who gets to decide what AI products are released, and how.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom