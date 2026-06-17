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New podcast 'Are We Doomed?' tackles humanity's biggest threats and how to solve them

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:58 AM EDT
The cover of "Are We Doomed?" and host Ben Bradford. (Courtesy of NuanceTales and Ben Bradford)
Courtesy of NuanceTales and Ben Bradford
The cover of "Are We Doomed?" and host Ben Bradford. (Courtesy of NuanceTales and Ben Bradford)

Climate change. Nuclear winter. Artificial intelligence apocalypse. Many doomsday scenarios haunt the public imagination. A new podcast explores the likelihood of these events might be with humor and even-handed optimism.

Host Indira Lakshmanan discusses what we should worry about and what should bring us at least a little hope with podcast host Ben Bradford.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom