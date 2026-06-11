© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Does social media harm Black youth differently?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 11, 2026 at 12:03 PM EDT
(Getty Images)
Getty Images
(Getty Images)

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Riana Elyse Anderson, a clinical psychologist and associate professor of Columbia University’s School of Social Work, about youth mental health, family systems, and how environmental stressors, including digital exposure, shape development.

Anderson’s research and clinical work center on Black youth and families. She explains how factors like high digital engagement, exposure to online harm, and broader social stressors intersect to influence mental health outcomes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom