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Drink up, New York. Last call extended for World Cup

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
Liquor bottles line the back of a bar in this July 2022 file photo.
Jacob Walsh
/
CITY
Liquor bottles line the back of a bar in this July 2022 file photo.

Closing time for bars and restaurants in New York will be a lot later during the next five weeks.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing establishments to remain open and serve alcohol until 4 am. between June 11 and July 20, coinciding with the World Cup.

That's in addition to an earlier allowance for alcohol license holders to expand their outdoor patios, and host off-site events such as watch parties and street festivals.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is one of the world's largest sporting events. It's back in the United States for the first time in 32 years.
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Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams