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When baking chocolate chip cookies, a little chemistry can go a long way

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 8, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT
A chocolate chip cookie at DoubleTree by Hilton. (Business Wire/AP)
Business Wire/AP
A chocolate chip cookie at DoubleTree by Hilton. (Business Wire/AP)

Baking is a science. Understanding what each ingredient does and knowing a little bit of chemistry can help you improve your skills.

Using a typical chocolate chip cookie recipe, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Lesa Tran, chemistry professor at Rice University who teaches a class on the chemistry of cooking, talk about how flour, sugars, and other ingredients come together to create the perfect cookie.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom