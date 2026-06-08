Steuben County places six-month moratorium on new permits for ‘sewage sludge’ production, use

Steuben County placed a six-month moratorium on new permits for biosolids production and use last month.

In 2023, Thurston became the first town in the state to ban the use of sewage sludge, also called biosolids, as fertilizer. Since then, town officials and residents have urged county leadership to do the same on a much larger scale.

The Steuben County moratorium passed on May 18 and is in place until November.

Sewage sludge is a byproduct from wastewater treatment plants and is a combination of human and industrial waste.

Michael Volino, Thurston town supervisor, was instrumental in the town’s ban. The town of Cameron followed Thurston’s lead and banned sewage sludge usage in 2025.

Volino was elected county legislator last year. He represents District 9, which includes the towns of Thurston, Cameron and Canisteo.

In a call with WSKG, Volino said that he is “hopeful” the county “can go farther” with the moratorium in November but “at this point it’s a good first step.”

“It's just a step towards preserving, I guess, let's say our green spaces, the health of our environment, our water, by making sure that toxic contaminants, whether you know PFAS, whatever, don't come in to the county from, in particular, you know, Long Island region, downstate.“

PFAS forever chemicals have been found in biosolids. They can cause reproductive issues, developmental delays in children and some cancers.

All 17 county legislators approved the measure last month.

Steuben is now one of three counties in the state with a moratorium on landspreading, production or use of the fertilizer substitute.

Moratoriums on sewage sludge usage exist in both Albany and Schoharie counties with civil penalties in fines up to $1,000.

Steuben County does not include a civil penalty in its moratorium.

Last year, the state Senate introduced a bill to establish a five-year moratorium on the “landspreading, sale, and distribution of biosolids.”

However, it was not taken up in the Assembly.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s press office said in an email to WSKG that “the Governor will review any bill that passes both houses of the legislature.”

It is unclear if the Assembly brought the senate’s biosolids moratorium bill to the floor for a vote.