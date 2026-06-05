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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

WXXI News | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published June 5, 2026 at 1:34 PM EDT
A sign outside the New York State Capitol.
Denise Young
/
WXXI News
A sign outside the New York State Capitol.

State lawmakers are wrapping up this year’s session, squeezing in major legislation before they leave Albany despite the late budget.

One of the biggest things to happen in the last days of session was the first passage of a constitutional amendment to change New York’s redistricting process. This would let New Yorkers join the national redistricting wars.

Lawmakers also passed a moratorium on new large data center projects in New York state, responding to an outcry from constituents.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King