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Students learn about Buffalo through ‘Agents of Change’

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published June 4, 2026 at 7:54 AM EDT
A photo of students from Lafayette International High School with the Agents of Change banner.
Tornspace Theater
The sixth Agents of Change initiative will culminate Saturday at Duende

The hopes and dreams of the many New Americans living in Buffalo may be best witnessed in the halls of Lafayette International High School. Depending on the school year, 30 to 60 different languages are spoken there, says language arts teacher Dr. Melissa Meola-Shanahan.

She sat down with BTPM NPR this week to discuss the Agents of Change Initiative “a community-based project where students explore the good work that the people of Buffalo are doing to improve the lives of others.”

Now in its sixth year, the project culminates Saturday with a special event at Duende. Running from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., it’s free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated, though not required.

“They’ll be greeted with some complimentary baklava from Fresh Arabic Sweets, and some mango tea from Al Fatiha Drinks,” offered Meola-Shanahan.

The project’s focus this year is on immigration and the five local resettlement agencies that have helped to make Buffalo home for thousands of refugees.

“The students are going to be telling about their own journeys,” she says.

Cards with prepared questions will be placed at each table for guests to ask of students, who have the option to discard questions if they make them uncomfortable.

Lafayette graduates who have participated in Agents of Change are expected to attend. Meola-Shanahan says many have expressed how the initiative helped to build confidence.

“I find that there is a true joy in the connection between the students and the community.”
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Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
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