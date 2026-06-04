Students learn about Buffalo through ‘Agents of Change’

The hopes and dreams of the many New Americans living in Buffalo may be best witnessed in the halls of Lafayette International High School. Depending on the school year, 30 to 60 different languages are spoken there, says language arts teacher Dr. Melissa Meola-Shanahan.

She sat down with BTPM NPR this week to discuss the Agents of Change Initiative “a community-based project where students explore the good work that the people of Buffalo are doing to improve the lives of others.”

Now in its sixth year, the project culminates Saturday with a special event at Duende. Running from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., it’s free and open to the public. Reservations are appreciated, though not required.

“They’ll be greeted with some complimentary baklava from Fresh Arabic Sweets, and some mango tea from Al Fatiha Drinks,” offered Meola-Shanahan.

The project’s focus this year is on immigration and the five local resettlement agencies that have helped to make Buffalo home for thousands of refugees.

“The students are going to be telling about their own journeys,” she says.

Cards with prepared questions will be placed at each table for guests to ask of students, who have the option to discard questions if they make them uncomfortable.

Lafayette graduates who have participated in Agents of Change are expected to attend. Meola-Shanahan says many have expressed how the initiative helped to build confidence.

“I find that there is a true joy in the connection between the students and the community.”

