BTPM IS COMING TO YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

Protect My Public Media on June 4

Buffalo Toronto Public Media staffers will be in theatres, cafés, breweries, bookstores and more on Thursday, June 4, sharing information about the importance of public media, how to contact elected officials, and will be giving away stickers, buttons, lawn signs, and other swag. Find a list of locations and times on our website: btpm.org/neighborhood.

In 2025, federal funding for local public media stations was eliminated, creating challenges for stations across the country. Nationally, Protect My Public Media is the leading grassroots advocacy campaign, inviting communities to help protect the future of local service.

For Protect My Public Media Day, Buffalo Toronto Public Media is hitting the road, heading out across all 8 counties of Western New York on Thursday, June 4, to table at local establishments and spread the word about our programs and services.

Comprised of three television stations (BTPM PBS, BTPM Create and PBS KIDS), three radio stations (BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical and BTPM The Bridge), and three digital platforms (BTPM.org, BTPM+ and the BTPM YouTube channel), BTPM is dedicated to preserving and providing no-cost, commercial-free local media. If WNYers can’t visit our tabling locations on Thursday, June 4, information about how to contact Congress to tell them the importance of public media is available at protectmypublicmedia.org.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.