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Pancreatic cancer was once considered almost untreatable. A new drug is offering hope

NPR | By Yuki Noguchi,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published May 31, 2026 at 8:09 AM EDT

A new drug for pancreatic cancer gives some hope for one of the most dire types of cancer.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe