BTPM Prepares for New Radio Lineup

BTPM Classical moves to 88.7, The Source launches on 94.5 in August

Buffalo Toronto Public Media (BTPM) is continuing preparations for a new radio lineup expected to launch in August across 88.7 FM and 94.5 FM. BTPM leadership provided updates yesterday, May 27, during a second State of the Stations program which is viewable on YouTube.

As previously announced, BTPM Classical will move to 88.7 FM, where listeners will also hear NPR’s Morning Edition weekdays from 7–9 a.m., All Things Considered weekdays from 4–6 p.m., and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! Saturdays at 10 a.m.

BTPM The Source will launch on 94.5 FM, featuring conversation, local voices, regional stories, sports, music discovery with BTPM The Bridge simulcast at night, and a mix of returning and new programs.

Additional programming and schedule details will be shared throughout the summer.

“We know people build their daily routines around these programs, so one of the most important things for listeners to know is that Morning Edition and All Things Considered will remain on 88.7,” said Tom Calderone, President and CEO of Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

“At the same time, this gives us an opportunity to build something new with The Source — a service focused on conversation, culture, local voices, and discovery that reflects this region and helps position BTPM for the future,” Calderone said.

Listeners will continue to have access to NPR programming and on-demand content through btpm.org, the BTPM Listen app, and NPR digital platforms.

BTPM PBS television programming and local production efforts remain strong and unchanged. Viewers will continue to receive PBS programming alongside additional mysteries, documentaries, arts and culture programming, and locally produced content from Buffalo Toronto Public Media and producers throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario.

More information and updates are available at btpm.org.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.