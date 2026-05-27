Student metalworking project bears fruit for Grassroots Gardens, The Foundry

A partnership between Grassroots Garden and The Foundry is bearing fruit thanks to the efforts of students.

Several students from Stanley G. Falk High School have been learning metalworking through The Foundry and using those skills to build supports for the community garden beds, as well as tools for pulling weeds.

High school student Alijah Johnson has enjoyed learning to use a plasma cutter and metal grinder but also sharing the experience with classmates.

“Just being here with all these two of my best friends, Victor and Anthony, it's just really delightful. This is my first year at The Foundry, and it was just a wonderful experience all around," he said. "I was honored to do this, and I would really love to do it again next year.”

The Work with The Foundry is one of several key relationships with organizations in the community, Grassroots Gardens Development Director Justin Baumgardner said.

“This is just a complimentary thing that helps The Foundry affect those organizations and our gardens, and our neighbors. So, it's really a cascading effect," he said. "Whenever we do have a partnership with another organization, it goes a very long way in ensuring that our community has the resources they need to grow food and to build their communities.”

Corner brackets built by the students will be used to maintain Broadway Community Garden, keeping the garden beds from separating and collapsing over time. Keeping the space in top condition is especially important since it’s a public space, Baumgardner said.