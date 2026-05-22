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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 22, 2026

Media Contact: Tia Brown

Senior Promotions Coordinator

(716) 845.7000 ext. 355 • lbrown@btpm.org

“STATE OF THE STATIONS” RETURNS

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Tia Brown
Published May 22, 2026 at 12:17 PM EDT
Background of the graphic is a photo of BTPM with a blue overlay. From top down, text reads " State of The Stations Wednesday, May 27, 2026 7:30pm" followed by a list of each brand that falls under BTPM

BTPM Outlines Bold New Chapter

Join Buffalo Toronto Public Media for a live “State of the Stations” discussion on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. on BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR, BTPM Classical and the BTPM YouTube channel. Hear from the organization’s key decision-makers concerning the present and future status of your public media stations.

BTPM has sought new and diverse revenue sources since losing $2.2 million in federal funding in 2026. This critical conversation will expand on the most important issues facing BTPM, how the organization will remain sustainable and share the first few steps of what comes next.

Watch or listen on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. as BTPM goes live on BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR. BTPM Classical, or the BTPM YouTube channel.

Those who wish to join the conversation can submit questions before the show here or dive into the live chat on YouTube.

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Buffalo Toronto Public Media engages with our communities through exploration and entertainment –everywhere. Our member-supported services include BTPM PBS, BTPM NPR (88.7 in Buffalo, 91.3 in Olean, 88.1 in Jamestown), BTPM Classical (94.5 in Buffalo, 89.7 WNJA in Jamestown), BTPM The Bridge (88.7 HD2 and 94.5 HD2 in Buffalo), BTPM Create, PBS KIDS, and the BTPM YouTube channel. Additional information about Buffalo Toronto Public Media can be found at btpm.org.
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