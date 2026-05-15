Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

There’s barely an end in sight to New York state budget talks more than a week after Gov. Kathy Hochul said that she and legislative leaders have a “general agreement” on a nearly $270 billion state budget.

Lawmakers say they’re still working through details on spending and some of the governor’s policy priorities.

Republicans at the Capitol said they were frustrated by the process and lack of transparency.

Meanwhile, more details merged about state help for New York City’s budget deficit.

And a victory in court for Republican gubernatorial candidate and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.