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Vitamin K shots could have saved their babies' lives. Why did some parents refuse them?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 7, 2026 at 11:41 AM EDT

An investigation by ProPublica found that parents are increasingly rejecting a potentially life-saving shot for their newborns, causing preventable deaths just weeks after birth. But an increasing number of babies are dying of a rare condition known as vitamin K deficiency bleeding, which can be fatal but is easily prevented by a vitamin K shot given at birth.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Duaa Eldeib, who investigated the story for ProPublica.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom