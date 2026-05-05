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Where things stand on Iran nuclear negotiations

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT

Negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program remain at an impasse in the war. We look at the sticking points and whether it’s likely that the Trump administration can do better than the deal that the Obama administration negotiated with Iran and President Trump tore up.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Kelsey Davenport, director for nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom