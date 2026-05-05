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U.S. officials say ceasefire with Iran holds up, despite efforts to re-open the Strait of Hormuz

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2026 at 11:44 AM EDT
Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)
Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP
Oil tankers sit at anchor offshore in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)

The U.S.-Israeli ceasefire with Iran somehow remains intact, despite tensions rising as both the U.S. and Iran vie for control over the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that has been under Iranian control since the start of the war over two months ago.

NPR’s Aya Batrawy joins Here & Now for the latest on the situation with Iran.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom