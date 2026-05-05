Get a first look at updated designs for the new state park in Rochester

New designs for High Falls Terrace show the beginnings of how a new state park could develop at the northern edge of downtown Rochester.

The designs, and detail of the first phase, are expected to be laid out during an open house event Tuesday beginning at 4 p.m. at La Luna, 60 Browns Race. The 2.5-mile-long High Falls State Park will largely exist in the Genesee River gorge, extending north from High Falls.

This initial project is part of a $75 million investment and construction is set to begin in the fall.

1 of 2 — HFTP 1.jpg An overhead rendering of High Falls Terrace shows a remade park area with a new overlook, playground, shelter and other amenities. Provided rendering / OLIN 2 of 2 — High Falls Terrace.jpg An overhead view of High Falls Terrace as it exists in April 2026. Max Schulte / WXXI News

“High Falls State Park will be an oasis of natural beauty in the heart of Rochester that connects communities and visitors with the awe-inspiring Genesee River gorge and waterfall, as well as the city’s rich ecological, cultural, and industrial history,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement, describing High Falls Terrace as "a vital gateway to the lower gorge."

A centerpiece of the updated design is the new Heritage Walk, focused on immigration and the migration of people to Rochester, according to a release detailing the first phase. The walk would focus on immigrant workers, particularly Irish-Americans “in the shadows of the Little Dublin neighborhood” along St. Paul Street.

Provided rendering. / OLIN A rendering of the envisioned Heritage Trail that could be part of the first phase of High Falls State Park.

"The Heritage Walk will be the first phase of a larger Heritage Trail that will traverse High Falls State Park and interpret the many stories and cultures that shaped this historic site, including the indigenous people of the Haudenosaunee nations,” according to the governor’s office.

In addition to accessible overlooks with views of the falls and river gorge, the initial phase also will include a nature-themed playground, native plantings, an open lawn for events, a picnic area, public restrooms and parking improvements.

Local News See what High Falls State Park could look like down in the gorge Construction should begin in late 2026 on the 40-acre ribbon-like stretch, down in and along the the gorge, stretching 2.5 miles from from the base of the falls along either side of the Genesee River.

"Including the Irish-American Heritage Memorial is a powerful tribute to the immigrants who helped build part of the very foundation of our community,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a prepared statement. “Almost 20% of Monroe County residents claim Irish ancestry, and this memorial solidifies their stories in a tangible way. This is a vital step in our broader mission to celebrate the diverse cultures—from the Haudenosaunee nations to the immigrant workers—that continue to shape Rochester’s vibrant identity.”

The city completed state-funded trail and other improvements to the area in 2023. It appears much of that work will now be torn out and redone.