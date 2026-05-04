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Doctor weighs in on mifepristone abortion pill legal battle

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:59 AM EDT

A panel of federal appeals court judges in Louisiana ended national telemedicine access to the abortion pill mifepristone on Friday. But on Monday, the Supreme Court temporarily restored access by mail to mifepristone.

Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, an OB-GYN based in New Orleans and a fellow with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, joins us to discuss what this means for abortion access across the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom