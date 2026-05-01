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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:22 PM EDT
The New York State Capitol.
Denise Young
/
WXXI News
The New York State Capitol.

Lawmakers approved an eighth budget extender and are poised to approve a ninth on Monday as negotiations drag on.

If a final budget is approved later than May 8, it will be the latest budget of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s tenure.

But leaders are close to an agreement on several policy issues, and they’ve finally begun talking about dollars and cents.

Both sides of the immigration debate are weighing in as leaders consider limits on local police cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

A proposed pied-á-terre tax on second homes in New York City is in play. And now, a Capital Region lawmaker wants to extend the idea to upstate areas and Long Island.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King