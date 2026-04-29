© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why Mahjong is surging in popularity

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
Clients play mahjong at adult daycare Hong Fook Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (Juliana Yamada/AP)
Juliana Yamada/AP
Clients play mahjong at adult daycare Hong Fook Center on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (Juliana Yamada/AP)

The U.S. is experiencing a surge of interest in Mahjong, the Chinese four-player, tile-based strategy game. Yelp data shows that searches for Mahjong clubs are up almost 4,500% since last year.

For more on the game and its growing popularity, Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks to Nicole Wong, author of “Mahjong: House Rules from Across the Asian Diaspora” and founder of The Mahjong Project.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom