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Supreme Court overrules Louisiana's congressional map, limiting use of race in redistricting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court justices axed a 2024 voting map from Louisiana that created a new majority-Black congressional district.

The majority of justices wrote that the district was “an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.” The ruling could impact voting maps in states across the country.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Spencer Overton of George Washington University. He also worked on voting rights issues as a senior official in the Justice Department during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom