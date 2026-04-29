Sabres have no panic after Game 5 overtime loss to Boston

With a chance to advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time since 2007, the Buffalo Sabres couldn’t capitalize on Tuesday night, losing 2-1 in overtime to the Boston Bruins.

It was a tight game, but ultimately it came down to execution. Bruins superstar David Pastrnak scored a beautiful goal in overtime, forcing a game 6.

Buffalo was outshot 29-25 in the loss. Despite a back-and-forth battle and coming off a six-goal performance in Game 4, scoring was Buffalo’s problem on Tuesday night. Sabres forward Jason Zucker says games like this happen, especially in the postseason.

“It’s the playoffs, that’s the way it works, we need to stick with it. We are still confident in our group. We need to go and win one more game,” said Zucker.

Buffalo opened the scoring 3:35 into the first period as Sabres Captain Rasmus Dahlin capitalized on an early powerplay.

Dahlin expressed confidence in the team after the loss, "We are in a good spot, we should just get ready for the next one. It's a tight game, and stuff happens, so we are ready to go to Boston," said the Sabres captain.

Boston outshot Buffalo 9-5 after 20 minutes, and in the second period, the Bruins tied it up. Elias Lindholm scored from outside the left circle on a spin-and-shoot, beating Sabres goalie Alex Lyon.

Lyon also expressed confidence in the Sabres and said it's on the team to be ready to move on to Boston.

"It was just a super tight game. They were obviously very desperate. They came out hard in the first; we did a good job pushing back; it’s just one play at the end from a very dangerous player. That’s usually how these things go. Now it’s on us to move forward,” said Lyon.

Sabres forward Noah Ostlund left the game with a lower-body injury and did not return. Buffalo Head Coach Lindy Ruff said after the loss that it doesn't look good for Ostlund as he tried to return to action but couldn't.

The Sabres will get a second chance to close out the series on Friday night. Game 6 is in Boston, puck drop is at 7:30 PM.

