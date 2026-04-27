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Supreme Court considers Monsanto's Roundup

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. (Haven Daley/AP)
Haven Daley/AP
Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. (Haven Daley/AP)

The Supreme Court is hearing a case about Monsanto’s powerful weedkiller, Roundup, which is used to grow much of the food we eat in the U.S., even though it has lost lawsuits from people who say the product and its ingredient glyphosate caused their cancer.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is part of the World Health Organization, found glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic.”

The Environmental Protection Agency says it’s “not likely to be carcinogenic,” however, a federal circuit appeals court has required the EPA to redo its carcinogen assessment.

Monsanto said in a statement that “Glyphosate-based products have undergone an extremely rigorous review process.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with John Wesley Boyd Jr., founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association, which has sued Monsanto over Roundup, but is not involved in the current case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom