© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Author shares story of being 'Raised by a Serial Killer'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 27, 2026 at 1:45 PM EDT

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Scott Tong’s December 2024 conversation with April Balascio about her book “Raised by a Serial Killer: Discovering the Truth about my Father.”

It tells the story of her chaotic childhood and how, as an adult, she tipped police about her suspicions that her father could be a murderer, which eventually led to his arrest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom