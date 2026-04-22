© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What a peaceful transition of power in a naked mole rat colony teaches researchers about the animal

WBUR
Published April 22, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT

Naked mole rats are known for being hairless and living cooperatively, until there’s a bloody succession war to replace their queen. But a recent report in Science Advances documents a colony maintained by researchers in California that has transitioned peacefully.

Queen Tere ceded the throne to her daughter Queen Arwen without violence. The unexpected bloodless succession shows there’s still more to learn about these social creatures.

NPR’s Pien Huang reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR