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'Reading Rainbow' reboot host shares 'the most extraordinary thing I've ever learned about myself'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 21, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
Mychal Threets. (Courtesy of ALA)
Courtesy of ALA
Mychal Threets. (Courtesy of ALA)

Host David Folkenflik celebrates National Library Week with Mychal Threets, the host of the revival of the beloved children’s program “Reading Rainbow.”

Threets discusses challenges to libraries, including a rise in book bans. He’s also a vocal mental health advocate and shares how his recent autism and ADHD diagnosis has been an awakening.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom