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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published April 17, 2026 at 1:09 PM EDT
The New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on April 30, 2025.
Patrick Dodson
/
New York Public News Network
The New York State Capitol in Albany, New York on April 30, 2025.

New York state budget talks are inching forward as Gov. Kathy Hochul puts new proposals on the table.

Hochul dropped a big one on Tax Day — she finally found a tax increase that she supports. But not the income or corporate tax hike sought by progressive lawmakers and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. It’s a pied-a-terre tax on second homes in New York City.

The governor also moved on some immigration-related legislation, including new support for an existing bill that would prevent ICE agents from wearing masks while interacting with the public. But other parts of her immigration proposals are still raising concerns at the Capitol.

And Hochul’s Republican opponent in November, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, says he would scrap the state’s climate law and other green energy initiatives if he becomes governor.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those proposals and reactions at the Capitol.
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Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King