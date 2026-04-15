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‘Ghost Brothers of Darkland County’ evolves at Road Less Traveled

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published April 15, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
Cast members of "Ghost Brothers of Darkland County" during a recent dress rehearsal at Road Less Traveled Theater
Jay Moran
/
BTPM NPR
Cast members of "Ghost Brothers of Darkland County" during a recent dress rehearsal at Road Less Traveled Theater

A collaboration of Stephen King and John Mellencamp, “Ghost Brothers of Darkland County” premiered in 2012 before King refined, reworked and rewrote the play.   

This spring, a Buffalo theatre company is bringing it to life and stage.

“We’re the first professional theater company, now, to do this version,” said Scott Behrend, Artistic and Executive Director at Road Less Traveled Productions. “Our team gets the first stab at the blueprint of this show.”   

While the production is a musical, the Mellencamp score doesn’t lend itself to chorus lines and glitz. 

“The music really dictates how the story is told,” said Director Doug Weyand, pointing to the story’s “Deep South Gothic, horror feel.  So, it doesn’t ever feel like it’s song-and-dance.” 

The 2013 original production featured 20 characters. That’s now reduced to seven.

“Much more intimate and much more creepy” is how Weyand describes this latest version. He credits the cast with ”a lot of bouncing ideas around, bouncing creativity around” in developing the production.  

Starring Matt Witten, Leah Berst, Ricky Needham, Anna Fernandez, Ryan Butler, Thomas Evans and Alex Garcia, “Ghost Brothers of Darkland County” runs from April 17 through May 17. 
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Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
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