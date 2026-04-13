Local opposition voices concern over STAMP's planned data center

Local opposition to the Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) Project in Genesee County is pointing to a third-party study as proof against the value of a proposed data center.

According to the study by Applied Economics Clinic, STREAM Data Centers’ proximity could negatively impact sites like the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and the Tonawanda Seneca’s Big Woods.

The potential impact on wildlife is concerning, not just in the adjacent area, but throughout the reservation, said Tonawanda Seneca spokesperson Grandell Hallett Logan, Snipe Clan.

“We are worried about the entirety of our reservation. So, there are people (who) hunt, they fish in the creek there in Tonawanda," he said. "We use the plant medicines. We use the plant foods that are there in the Big Woods to sustain ourselves. We use it, and it makes our lives good.”

According to STREAM Data Centers, there will be no impact on wetlands, storm water will be managed onsite in line with state standards, and windows are designed to be safe for birds.

“Issuing a report prior to reviewing the various studies such as the noise study prepared as part of the environmental review process demonstrates the motivation of the report by the authors to placate their clients," a statement from Genesee Economic Development Corporation read.

The projected noise generated by the data center is estimated at 45 decibels, or about the volume of a conversation, but it will also be a constant level, Logan said.

"Any person who spends time ... in the forest can tell you, any hunters can tell you that the smallest peep when you're out in the forest will scare off your animal," he said. "What, then will a 65 decibel, 45 decibel data center do, 24/7, day and night?"

The 2.2-million square foot data center also would require an estimated 500 megawatts of electricity to run — about four times Genesee County's capabilities, according to the study.

There also is no explanation which major company is funding the project or how it will affect infrastructure, land and water, Bergen resident Kelly Hallenbeck said.

“We are being asked to accept this without even the most basic information. Who is this company? What kind of employer are they? What is their track record in other communities?" she said. "Are other communities pleased with them as neighbors? These are not unreasonable questions. They are the minimum any community deserves.”

The project is funded by a Fortune-50 technology company, and STREAM will provide more than $250 million needed to complete infrastructure upgrades, according to STREAM Data Centers.

GCEDC will have a public hearing at 4 p.m. Thursday at Alabama Town Fire Hall, 2230 Judge Road.