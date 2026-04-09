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How to declutter your digital life

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:50 AM EDT

Digital clutter — all the emails, old photos and other long-forgotten documents — is easy to ignore when it’s stored in the cloud. But the cloud uses energy to hold onto all this digital material; data centers use water, air conditioning, electricity, and they take up space.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to Time reporter Simmone Shah about how to declutter our digital lives to decrease our carbon footprint.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom