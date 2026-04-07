© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. strikes Kharg Island as Trump threatens to wipe out Iran's bridges and power plants

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 7, 2026 at 11:56 AM EDT

The U.S. attacked military targets on Iran’s main oil depot in the Persian Gulf, Kharg Island, on Tuesday morning. The attacks come as Trump is threatening to bomb all of Iran’s bridges and power plants if it doesn’t reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday night.

NPR international correspondent Daniel Estrin joins us with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom