New York aims to fix 175,000 potholes this month

Gov. Kathy Hochul says state crews will take on a pothole blitz this year, with plans to fill 175,000 in April alone.

Mike Groll / Office of the Governor Gov. Kathy Hochul joins a New York state Department of Transportation crew to fill potholes on April 6, 2026, and announce statewide road improvement efforts.

She made the announcement Monday, joining a state Department of Transportation crew working in Albany.

The winter took a toll on the state’s roads, she said, putting drivers at risk for costly repairs while they already face rising costs, including for gas.

“Right now, our drivers are under enormous stress," Hochul said. "So if we can alleviate that by aggressively going after those potholes, that is our mission.”

Hochul also touted what she called record state spending for paving projects as that season gets underway. That’s around $600 million for more than 180 DOT paving projects totaling an anticipated 4,000 miles across the state.

"This will be the biggest year in state history for road paving," the governor said.