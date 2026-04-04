Local culture shapes the Zairean liturgy

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

Catholics across the Democratic Republic of Congo are packing into churches to celebrate Easter, filling them with song and dance. Congo has Africa's largest Catholic population, and many worshippers use especially adapted liturgy, which draws on African traditions. Emmet Livingstone reports from Congo's capital, Kinshasa.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Vocalizing).

EMMET LIVINGSTONE, BYLINE: It's evening in this desperately poor neighborhood of Kinshasa. Endless rows of slum housing and open sewers surround a neatly kept whitewashed church. But inside, the atmosphere is hauntingly beautiful. Worshippers dressed to the nines in colorful wax fabrics take part in a solemn Good Friday service.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language).

LIVINGSTONE: This Catholic church offers what's known as the Zairean rite. Approved by the Vatican in 1988, the Zairean rite is a special form of Catholic liturgy adapted to Congolese culture.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language).

LIVINGSTONE: Usually, Congolese Catholic worship is extremely lively. There's singing and dancing from the whole congregation, including the priests.

COLA EMMANUEL LUBAMBA: (Speaking French).

LIVINGSTONE: Father Cola Emmanuel Lubamba is a vicar at the Church of Paroisse Sainte Clair and a leading expert in Congolese sacral music.

LUBAMBA: (Speaking French).

LIVINGSTONE: "Dance is an integral part of our culture," he says. "African culture is a culture of movement."

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language).

LIVINGSTONE: The dancing isn't restrained, either. Father Emmanuel jokes that worshippers use their hands as well as their hips. This is a serious purpose. The idea is that bringing religion closer to Congolese culture brings Congolese people closer to God. Other parts of the liturgy are Africanized, too. Jesus is depicted as an African man, and the priests carry ceremonial spears.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language).

LIVINGSTONE: Congo is a deeply devout, mostly Christian country. Around half of the population of 120 million people is believed to be Catholic. In a vast country marked by stark regional differences and violent politics, the church is one of Congo's few truly national institutions. It runs thousands of schools across the country, as well as a network of universities and hospitals.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Non-English language spoken).

LIVINGSTONE: This gives it enormous influence, including in politics. At various points in Congo's tragic history, the church has intervened as a political mediator and as a promoter of democracy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER: (Non-English language spoken).

LIVINGSTONE: In 2018, Catholic bishops backed protests against former President Joseph Kabila, who was trying to cling to power. Today, the church is trying to mediate again, as conflict with Rwanda-backed M23 Rebels rages in Eastern Congo.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONATIEN NSHOLE: (Non-English language spoken).

LIVINGSTONE: This was the head of the conference of Catholic bishops, Monsignor Donatien Nshole, telling reporters a few weeks ago that the church can't stand by as people suffer. The church has tried to remain neutral between the warring parties, but its stance in the current conflict has also drawn criticism.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NSHOLE: (Non-English language spoken).

(BOOING)

LIVINGSTONE: A few days ago, an audience in Kinshasa hissed and shouted at Nshole as he tried to explain the policy.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language).

LIVINGSTONE: For most Congolese Catholics, those debates feel far removed. In Kinshasa, worshippers celebrating Easter say their faith is what gives their lives meaning. And throughout Holy Week, that devotion takes on a distinctly Congolese expression through singing, dancing and full-bodied celebration. For NPR News, I'm Emmet Livingstone in Kinshasa.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Singing in non-English language). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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