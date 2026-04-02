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Key panel approves White House ballroom project

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 2, 2026 at 11:54 AM EDT

The future of President Trump’s $400 million project for a new White House ballroom in the East Wing is unclear. The project got the green light on Thursday when it went before a panel led by a Trump appointee. The vote came days after a federal judge ordered construction to halt until Congress approved the changes to the White House grounds.

The Washington Post’s Dan Diamond talks with host Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom