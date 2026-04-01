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Trump's voting executive order sparks debate over constitutionality

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:39 AM EDT

President Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that seeks to create a national list of citizens who are eligible to vote in each state, and then directs the U.S. Postal Service to only send mail-in ballots to verified voters. But election experts and state officials in Arizona and Oregon say the order is unconstitutional.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Rick Hasen, director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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Here & Now Newsroom