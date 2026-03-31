Trout season starts Wednesday

Trout fishing season starts Wednesday in New York.

Through early June, the state plans to stock more than 1.7 million brook trout, brown trout, and rainbow trout in waterways around New York.

According to the DEC, drought conditions last summer and fall in the Catskills may lead to smaller trout in that area.

Anglers can use the DEC’s HuntFishNY app to learn more about stream access, stocking updates, fishing regulations and more.

Trout season in New York runs from April 1 through Oct. 15.