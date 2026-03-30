© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DHS shutdown likely to continue for another two weeks

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 30, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT

Congress is away on recess for the next two weeks, and Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Semafor congressional reporter Nicholas Wu about when lawmakers will broker a deal to fund all of the Department of Homeland Security, including its immigration enforcement efforts, which have been at the center of negotiations following the deaths of two American citizens earlier this year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom