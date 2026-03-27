'Valley of Silence' premieres Sunday at Temple Beth Zion

"We want people to come and experience it together," said Cantor Susan Lewis-Friedman, inviting the community to Sunday's first public performance of "Valley of Silence: The Search for Six Million." Produced as part of the Stained Glass Concert Series, the Holocaust cantata will begin at 3 p.m. at Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo.

Jay Moran / BTPM NPR Cantor Susan Lewis-Friedman

Written by 100-year-old Buffalo poet Gloria Tetewsky, the music was arranged by Dr. Moshe Shulman. A 22-piece orchestra will include members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

"It's a response to the Holocaust," said author Ellen Goldstein. "Passover is this coming week and then Holocaust Remembrance is right after that. And that's what this piece was designed to do."

"The mission is to bring amazing talent, Buffalo talent," Lewis-Friedman said of the Stained Glass Concert Series. "Showcase them, but also showcase others from around the world under this gorgeous stained glass."