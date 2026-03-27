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Arts & Culture

'Valley of Silence' premieres Sunday at Temple Beth Zion

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:03 PM EDT
Image of the inside of Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo, including its large stained-glass window.
Jay Moran
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BTPM NPR
The stained glass at Temple Beth Zion will provide the backdrop for Sunday's performance of "Valley of Silence: The Search for Six Million."

"We want people to come and experience it together," said Cantor Susan Lewis-Friedman, inviting the community to Sunday's first public performance of "Valley of Silence: The Search for Six Million." Produced as part of the Stained Glass Concert Series, the Holocaust cantata will begin at 3 p.m. at Temple Beth Zion in Buffalo.

Cantor Susan Lewis-Friedman
Jay Moran
/
BTPM NPR
Cantor Susan Lewis-Friedman

Written by 100-year-old Buffalo poet Gloria Tetewsky, the music was arranged by Dr. Moshe Shulman. A 22-piece orchestra will include members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

"It's a response to the Holocaust," said author Ellen Goldstein. "Passover is this coming week and then Holocaust Remembrance is right after that. And that's what this piece was designed to do."

"The mission is to bring amazing talent, Buffalo talent," Lewis-Friedman said of the Stained Glass Concert Series. "Showcase them, but also showcase others from around the world under this gorgeous stained glass."

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Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
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