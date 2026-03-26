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‘Live on Five’ auction kicks off Friday at Buffalo Arts Studio.    

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Jay Moran
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:15 AM EDT
A picture of the face of Ed Millar, the new curator at Buffalo Arts Studio
Buffalo Arts Studio
New curator Ed Millar has been preparing Buffalo Arts Studio for its fundraising auction "Live on Five."

As the new curator at Buffalo Arts Studio, Ed Millar is preparing for the organization’s kinetic fundraiser "Live on Five." Beginning Friday, potential bidders can view more than 700 pieces—all 5” x 5”. 

“There’s this great vitality, it feels like under the surface of Buffalo,” Millar said of the local creative scene. 

“You see that really strong and powerful community dynamic that is responding to a lot of the issues that are facing communities.”

Some of the nearly 200 artists who have donated their work to “Live on Five” are relatively new while others are more established. Jumping off the list are familiar names like Edrys Wajed, Julia Bottoms and Phyllis Thompson. 

With the live bidding starting April 16, collectors will be plotting their strategies. Bids begin at $25 and can be raised in $5 increments. All items have a $250 “buy now” option.  

While some seize the opportunity to expand their art collections, Millar wants to assure newcomers they are welcomed at Buffalo Arts Studio.  

“It’s a come-as-you-are place, "Millar says of the studios on the fifth floor of the Tri-Main Center.  

“We want people to enter into our space, take a look through our exhibitions, take courses. Just be open to that idea of potential. Potential in yourself and in your relationship in how people are trying to express themselves.” 
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Jay Moran
Monday - Friday, 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Jay joined Buffalo Toronto Public Media in 2008 and has been the local host for NPR's "Morning Edition" ever since. In June 2022, he was named one of the co-hosts of BTPM's "What's Next."

A graduate of St. Mary's of the Lake School, St. Francis High School, and Buffalo State College, Jay has worked most of his professional career in Buffalo. Outside of public media, he continues in longstanding roles as the public address announcer for the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League and as play-by-play voice of Canisius College basketball.
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