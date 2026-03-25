Trump's threat to take over elections is rankling Republican-controlled states like Idaho too

President Trump has threatened to “take over” elections, and his Department of Justice has demanded copies of states’ complete voter registration lists.

Those voter rolls include personal information like birthdays, partial Social Security numbers, and driver’s license numbers. Many states have resisted the federal government’s demands to hand them over, citing privacy laws and legal precedent giving states the power to run elections.

It’s not just Democrats. Idaho is one of several Republican-controlled states fighting the administration’s election power grab.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with ProPublica’s Jen Fifield, who reported on the “fiercely independent” Republican-controlled states’ fight with the federal government.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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